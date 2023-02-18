Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $615.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

