Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,224.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

