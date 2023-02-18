Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Critical Survey

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Orthofix Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.35 $56.06 million $0.88 2.26 Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.94 -$38.38 million ($2.28) -9.53

Retractable Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Retractable Technologies and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.09%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50% Orthofix Medical -9.82% 2.16% 1.58%

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Orthofix Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

