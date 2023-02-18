RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202,395,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after buying an additional 132,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RNG stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $155.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.