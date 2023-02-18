Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.