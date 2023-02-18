Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $42,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Roku Stock Up 1.4 %

ROKU stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $141.93. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

