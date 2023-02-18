Rossmore Private Capital Has $11.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.