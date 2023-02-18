Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

