Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,709.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,982 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
