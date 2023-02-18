Royal Bank of Canada Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CSFB lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.19.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$26.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.88. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.