Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,933 shares of company stock worth $14,453,463 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.