Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.
Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
