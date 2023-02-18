Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $172,000 Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $134.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.