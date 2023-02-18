Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,982 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 7.9 %

United Fire Group stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $715.43 million, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.14.

United Fire Group Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler cut United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

