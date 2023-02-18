Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 240,997 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 240,997 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,293,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 921,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 480.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 286,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 238.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 266,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 187,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.48 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading

