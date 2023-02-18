Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buyback 2,000,000 Stock

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

