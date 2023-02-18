Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.14.

CRM stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

