ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 437,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 178,594 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ScanSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 197.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $32.00 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $811.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

