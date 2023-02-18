Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €128.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €128.00 ($137.63) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($160.22) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SU stock opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €133.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

