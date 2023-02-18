Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGEN. Cowen cut their price objective on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Seagen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.53 on Thursday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.26.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

