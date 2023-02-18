Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHIP opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
