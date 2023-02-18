Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

About Seanergy Maritime

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

