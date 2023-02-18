Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th.

NYSE SXT opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

