Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $55.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.26.

Shares of SHOP opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

