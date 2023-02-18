Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $179.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

