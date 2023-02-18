Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $179.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories
Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.