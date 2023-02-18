Simplex Trading LLC Sells 41,462 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,462 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,249 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $11,437,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $11,344,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

