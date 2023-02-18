Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $111.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $121.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.