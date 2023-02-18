Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sintx Technologies and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,496.71%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $151.82, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,008.44% -72.19% -53.21% iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 2.15 -$8.77 million N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 10.51 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -26.09

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.