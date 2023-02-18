SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $163.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

