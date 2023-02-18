SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Meir Adest Sells 5,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 184.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.