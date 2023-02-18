SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09.

