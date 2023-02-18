Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 15,694 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

