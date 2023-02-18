Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Daniel Quint Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Daniel Quint purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,243.02).
Staffline Group Stock Up 4.8 %
STAF opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £63.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,855.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31.23 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 68.68 ($0.83).
About Staffline Group
