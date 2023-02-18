Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Daniel Quint Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Daniel Quint purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,243.02).

Staffline Group Stock Up 4.8 %

STAF opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £63.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,855.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31.23 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 68.68 ($0.83).

Get Staffline Group alerts:

About Staffline Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.