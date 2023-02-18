StockNews.com Downgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Sell

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHEF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

