StockNews.com Downgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Buy

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
ICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
ICL Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE ICL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. ICL Group has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICL Group (ICL)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.