StockNews.com Downgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Buy

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ICL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. ICL Group has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICL Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $748,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.