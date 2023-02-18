StockNews.com Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Hold

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on K. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,986,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

