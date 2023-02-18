StockNews.com Downgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Buy

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

