StockNews.com Downgrades Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Hold

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.
Wendy’s Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.