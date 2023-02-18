StockNews.com Downgrades Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Hold

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

