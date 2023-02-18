StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
USEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Shares of USEG stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
