StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

USEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

