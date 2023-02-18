StockNews.com Upgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to “Buy”

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEVA. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on CEVA to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA opened at $33.01 on Thursday. CEVA has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $42.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a PE ratio of -33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 91.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of CEVA by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 179,676 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 126,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

