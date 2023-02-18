StockNews.com Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Buy

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.9 %

MAR stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

