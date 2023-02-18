StockNews.com Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to “Sell”

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.15.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
