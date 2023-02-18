StockNews.com Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to “Sell”

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,229 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

