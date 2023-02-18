StockNews.com Upgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

MKSI opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

