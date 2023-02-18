StockNews.com Upgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.
MKS Instruments Stock Performance
MKSI opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89.
MKS Instruments Company Profile
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
