StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to “Buy”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBAC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

SBAC stock opened at $281.24 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after buying an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

