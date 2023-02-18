StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to “Buy”

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBAC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.
SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %
SBAC stock opened at $281.24 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
