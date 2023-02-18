Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

In other news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INN opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $846.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

