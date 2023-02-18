Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunoco by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Stories

