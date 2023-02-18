Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.
Sunoco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $48.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunoco by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunoco (SUN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.