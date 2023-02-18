Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.84.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

