Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.