Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.