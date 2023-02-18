Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

