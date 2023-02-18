TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE TRP opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.62%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.