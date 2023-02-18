TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,943.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 786.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 750,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 710,633 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

